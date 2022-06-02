'It’s going to be different': Windsor West MPP headed back to Queens’ Park for third term

NDP candidate Lisa Gretzky has been elected in the Windsor West riding in the provincial election.

Here are the latest results.

Windsor West has been held by the New Democrats since 2014 when Gretzky took the riding from the Liberals, keeping the seat for two terms.

Shortly after Lisa Gretzky was re-elected, she learned leader Andrea Horwath had stepped down.

“I think Andrea has run a really great campaign as our provincial leader. She has brought hope and optimism during a time, coming out of the pandemic,” said Gretzky.

Gretzky says Horwath was her friend and a champion for women in politics, regardless of political affiliation.

Gretzky admits she’ll miss Horwath’s presence in Queens’ Park.

“It’s going to be different but I just keep continuing the work that I've been doing for the last eight years, which is again pushing for the public funded services that the people in Windsor West and other people in Windsor and Essex expect and deserve from a government,” said Gretzky.

When she was first elected, Gretzky admits she was the rookie, alongside NDP MPP’s Taras Natyshak and Percy Hatfield.

“Now here I am, I have the most seniority of the local MPPs,” Gretzky said.

Natyshak and Hatfield did not seek re-election, and both of their ridings, Essex and Windsor-Tecumseh respectively, turned to the Progressive Conservative party.

Anthony Leardi won Essex while Andrew Dowie secured Windsor-Tecumseh.

“I'm going to have to speak even louder,” said Gretzky “Not just for the people of Windsor West, but for the people of Windsor-Tecumseh and Essex as well. I know what I've heard at the doors is that people here in our area, expect a government that's going to invest in the public services that they rely on.”

Gretzky defeated Progressive Conservative John Leontowicz, Liberal Linda McCurdy, Ontario party’s Jeremy Palko, New Blue’s Joshua Griffin and Krysta Glovasky-Ridsdale of the Green party.

Issues candidates addressed while on the campaign trail included the planned acute care hospital, affordability, housing crisis, and building infrastructure.

- With files from CTV Windsor's Michelle Maluske.