WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 24-year-old Amherstburg man has been charged after an alleged robbery during an in-person exchange for an online item.

Windsor police with the Amherstburg Detachment were called to the area of Sandwich Street North and Alma Street for a report of a robbery that had just occurred on April 30 at 9:45 p.m.

Officers arrived and learned a man arrived in the area to purchase an item from an individual that had been posted on a buy/sell website.

Arrangements were then made to complete the transaction in a public place.

During the exchange, police say the suspect threatened the victim and demanded money.

Police say the suspect gave the victim an empty box during the exchange and fled the area.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Through investigation officers were able to identify the suspect.

On Tuesday, officers found the suspect in the area of Brock Street and Gore Street in Amherstburg. The suspect was arrested without incident.

Dakota Doering, 24,from Amherstburg, is charged with robbery.

Police are reminding the public to be cautious when purchasing items via the internet and meeting with unknown persons for exchange of items.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.