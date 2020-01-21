WINDSOR -- Windsor police say they have arrested one suspect but are still looking for two ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects after an armed home invasion.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Aylmer Avenue for a report of three suspects that had broken into an occupied residence on Saturday, Jan. 4 around 1 a.m.

Police say one suspect brandishing a firearm.

Through investigation, one suspect was identified and arrested at Windsor Police Headquarters on Monday without incident.

Two other suspects remain outstanding and the Major Crime Branch is asking for help identifying them.

Zachery Nobley-Desjardins, 28, from Windsor, is charged with robbery with a firearm and break and enter.

The second suspect is described as a man, wearing a toque and scarf, red jacket, white pants, running shoes, and black gloves.

The third suspect is described as a white man, wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants, and black running shoes with white soles.

Police say the incident involved a report of a firearm which has not been located.

The two remaining suspects are to still be considered armed and dangerous. If you encounter the suspects, do not approach and call 911.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 , Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.