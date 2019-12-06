WINDSOR -- Windsor fire officials say all residents got out safely after a house fire on McKay Avenue.

Firefighters were called to the 2500 block of McKay on Friday afternoon.

The fire was in the attic, but firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze.

A WFRS investigator was called to the scene.

The fire is listed as accidental. Officials say a kitchen fan failure caused the attic fire.

Damage is estimated at $150,000 to the structure and $50,000 to the contents.

There were no injuries.