WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Ontario Greenhouse Vegetable Growers is “alarmed” by recent claims surrounding the mistreatment of agri-farm workers and is calling for more support.

In a statement issued Tuesday afternoon, the representatives from OGVG said they shared in concerns over the treatment of agri-farm workers in isolation.

“We are alarmed by these reports and call on our government and health partners to ensure that the Red Cross and other responsible agencies are providing adequate care and support to isolated and quarantined employees,” George Gilvesy chair of the OGVG said.

General manager of OGVG said agencies have “an obligation” to acknowledge the issues and apologize to the workers, farms and community if mistakes were made.

“In this fast-paced crisis environment we do not want to engage in a blame game with our partners,” he said. “However, it is clear that government agencies and health partners need to acknowledge these problems and ensure our employees are cared for and supported.”

Justine Taylor OGVG science and government relations manager said their growers will continue to do whatever is necessary to care for their employees as the crisis continues.