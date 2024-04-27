WINDSOR
Windsor

Windsor, Ont. resident $75K richer after winning instant lotto game

Collette Martin of Windsor, Ont. is seen in this undated image. (Source: OLG) Collette Martin of Windsor, Ont. is seen in this undated image. (Source: OLG)
A Windsor woman has 75,000 reasons to smile this month after winning an instant lottery game.

According to OLG, Collette Martin of Windsor recently won the top prize of $75,000 after playing Instant Golden Dragon Deluxe.

The winning ticket was purchased at Caldwell Gas & Variety on Mersea Road 1 in Leamington. 

