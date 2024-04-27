From backyard to professional pitch: Workshop gives opportunity to young aspiring players

Kids who have never played league soccer but have been eager to step on a professional turf are getting their first opportunity to shine.

Thanks to a microgrant from Soccer Canada, the Windsor Soccer Club hosted a Free Kicks Day at the Novelletto Rosati Complex on Saturday.

The event aims to introduce newcomers to Canada to local leagues while offering kids aged seven to 18 an opportunity to dive into the world of soccer.

Eleven-year-old Samir Khankharoti said, prior to Saturday's camp, he had only played soccer at school and with a few friends outside on weekends.

"I love it," he said.

For most young fans of the sport, it's common for them to only play soccer with friends at recess or at home alone in the backyard, according to Victoria Rose, a board member with the Windsor Soccer Club.

"Most of the children who are out here today and have never actually played in an organized sport before. They go out after school and play for hours until it gets dark. We know this happens in a lot of our neighborhoods," said Rose.

She continued, "So today lets them know there are leagues in the area. If they want to get into the organized sport, we're here to welcome them."

Individuals who dropped in for Free Kicks Day were treated to a skills training session with the Windsor Soccer Club's technical director and were able to able to participate in an indoor game on a professional turf.

"For the people that came out today, it's great to see them on the field," said Rose.

Another one of those individuals was Attal Waqar, 11, who has dreams of becoming a soccer player when he is older.

"I was so excited when I came here,” said Waqar. “It feels so cool to play here.”