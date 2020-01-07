WINDSOR -- Windsor police say they want help identifying three suspects who are considered armed and dangerous after a home invasion.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Aylmer Avenue for a report of three suspects that had broken into an occupied residence, with one suspect brandishing a firearm on Saturday around 1 a.m.

Investigation revealed the suspects stole several items and fled prior to police arrival.

No injuries were reported.

The first suspect is described as a white man, wearing a black hooded sweater with "Puma" logo in white and a grey stripe down the sleeves, grey sweat pants, black toque, black and white "Nike" shoes. He carried a red duffle bag when fleeing the scene.

The second suspect is described as a man, wearing a toque and scarf, red jacket, white pants, running shoes, and black gloves.

The third suspect is described as a white man, wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants, and black running shoes with white soles.

A firearm has not been recovered. Police say if you encounter the suspects, do not approach and call 911.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.