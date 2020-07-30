WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting a surge in COVID-19 cases in Low German community in the region.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says they are concerned with a broad number of cases, but does not have a specific number.

“It’s mainly what we are seeing is the activity is in the Kingsville-Leamington area, mainly in Leamington, and spreading across to other jurisdictions in southwestern Ontario,” says Ahmed.

Ahmed says the risk is higher in the Low German community because some of the cultural practices and close proximity. He adds WECHU has been monitoring the situation and providing support.

“It’s something that we have been that we have been working with for at least maybe a couple of weeks,” says Ahmed. “The outreach and some of the work has been going on for quite some time.

In addition to the health unit outreach, Erie Shores Health Care in Leamington has a program that connects with the Low German community.

“We want to make sure that we are there to provide all the tools and resources that they need,” says Ahmed.

Chatham-Kent Public Health also said Wednesday there is a surge in cases occurring within Low German speaking communities across southwestern Ontario.

CKPH says there are 54 active cases out of a total of 241. Fifty are self-isolating and four are hospitalized.