One person dead after motorcycle leaves road, hits tree and catches fire

A person from Leamington is dead after a crash in Middlesex County.

Around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, first responders were called to a crash on Longwoods Road near Sassafras Road in Southwest Middlesex.

According to police, the crash involved a motorcycle that left the roadway, hit a tree and caught fire.

The 41 year old from the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene and police said out of respect for the family, the person's identity will not be released.

Longwoods Road between Sassafras Road and Dogwood Road was closed for several hours for the investigation, but has since been reopened.