

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say they have arrested one man and have issued a warrant for another man after a kidnapping.

Officers were called to a convenience store in the 200 block of Strabane Avenue on July 26, around 3 p.m.

Police say officers attended for a male who was forced into a vehicle and brought to a house, but was able to get away to contact police.

Investigation revealed that the male victim arranged to meet a man in the area of the 4800 block of Wyandotte Street East.

He got into the vehicle with the man and there was also another man inside. Police say the two suspects threatened the victim and forced him to go to a residence.

Both suspects were known to the victim.

The victim was able to get out of the residence, run to the convenience store and call for police assistance.

Investigators from the Major Crime Branch continued the investigation.

Blake Carter, 21, from Windsor, is charged with kidnapping, robbery, forcible confinement, uttering death threat and breach of probation x2.

Anthony Pompa, 25, from Essex County, is wanted on a warrant for kidnapping, robbery, forcible confinement and uttering death threat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.