Windsor’s 'iconic' Peace Fountain to be replaced

Windsor city councillors have approved a $10.5 million plan to replace the Charles Brooks Memorial Peace Fountain at Reaume Park.

The new floating fountain will honor the original design but incorporate modern features such as LED lighting and variable-speed pumps.

The project allocates $9 million for the fountain's construction and $1.5 million for seasonal storage at the park.

The original Peace Fountain, installed in 1978, was removed in 2023 after decades of wear and maintenance challenges.

The Peace Fountain is out of the water in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, May 23, 2019. (Angelo Aversa / CTV Windsor)

The fountain commemorates Charles Brooks, a Windsor labour leader and founding president of the United Auto Workers Local 444, who was killed by a disgruntled ex-Chrysler worker one year prior to the fountain's installation.

A motion by Coun. Jo-Anne Gignac was also approved to create a committee involving union leaders to establish an annual peace-focused event on September 21, coinciding with the World Day of Peace.

Gignac said the death of Brooks ‘really shook the community’ at the time.

"I remember it very well," said Gignac, "To take something that is absolutely unthinkable and make something good out of it, today presents another opportunity for us to move forward and build on that."

Construction is expected to begin in early 2026, with installation targeted for late 2026 or early 2027.

"I think the Peace Fountain is one of those iconic institutions in the City of Windsor. The public expects us to replace it," said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.

Council’s decision Monday aligns with recommendations from city staff, avoiding the significantly higher $18.8 million cost for a land-based fountain replacement at Reaume Park.