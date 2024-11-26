WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor’s 'iconic' Peace Fountain to be replaced

    Share

    Windsor city councillors have approved a $10.5 million plan to replace the Charles Brooks Memorial Peace Fountain at Reaume Park.

    The new floating fountain will honor the original design but incorporate modern features such as LED lighting and variable-speed pumps.

    The project allocates $9 million for the fountain's construction and $1.5 million for seasonal storage at the park.

    The original Peace Fountain, installed in 1978, was removed in 2023 after decades of wear and maintenance challenges.

    The Peace Fountain is out of the water in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, May 23, 2019. (Angelo Aversa / CTV Windsor)

    The fountain commemorates Charles Brooks, a Windsor labour leader and founding president of the United Auto Workers Local 444, who was killed by a disgruntled ex-Chrysler worker one year prior to the fountain's installation.

    A motion by Coun. Jo-Anne Gignac was also approved to create a committee involving union leaders to establish an annual peace-focused event on September 21, coinciding with the World Day of Peace.

    Gignac said the death of Brooks ‘really shook the community’ at the time.

    "I remember it very well," said Gignac, "To take something that is absolutely unthinkable and make something good out of it, today presents another opportunity for us to move forward and build on that."

    Construction is expected to begin in early 2026, with installation targeted for late 2026 or early 2027.

    "I think the Peace Fountain is one of those iconic institutions in the City of Windsor. The public expects us to replace it," said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.

    Council’s decision Monday aligns with recommendations from city staff, avoiding the significantly higher $18.8 million cost for a land-based fountain replacement at Reaume Park. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Follow live: Notorious killer Paul Bernardo seeks parole

    Paul Bernardo, one of Canada’s most notorious killers, is seeking parole at the medium security La Macaza Institution in Quebec. He was transferred there from an Ontario maximum-security prison last year, to significant public outcry.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News