One man arrested after Canada Day assault: Windsor police
Published Thursday, July 2, 2020 9:21AM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police say one man has been arrested after an assault on Parent Avenue.
Officers were called to the 800 block of Parent Avenue at 9:19 p.m. on Wednesday.
A man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The other man was arrested without incident.
Police say the men knew each other.