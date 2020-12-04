WINDSOR, ONT. -- There are 65 new cases of COVID-19 in the region, according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

As of Friday, Windsor-Essex has had a total of 3,864 confirmed cases of the virus, including 3,358 people who have recovered.

It's the highest number of new cases in Windsor-Essex in the second wave of the pandemic.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

5 are close contacts of confirmed cases

2 cases are community acquired

58 are under investigation

There are 424 active cases. WECHU says 27 people are in the hospital and seven are in the ICU.

Windsor is ranked fourth in the province for new cases per 100,000 people.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex is at 82. Fifty-six deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

Outbreaks

There are 21 active outbreaks in the region.

The new outbreaks on Friday are at a workplace and long-term care home.

There’s a total of eight workplace outbreaks, six long-term care outbreaks, two community outbreaks and three school outbreaks.

More coming.