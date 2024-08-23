One dead, another taken to hospital following Highway 401 collisions

One person has died after two collisions on Highway 401 in Lakeshore Friday morning.

Around 10:22 a.m., emergency services responded to a multi-vehicle collision in the westbound lanes of the highway between Gracey Side Road and Comber Side Road in Lakeshore.

During the investigation, due to a traffic slowdown, another collision took place between two tractor trailers and a pickup truck, according to OPP.

The driver of a tractor-trailer was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The second tractor-trailer driver was not injured and remained on scene.

The westbound lanes on Highway 401 remain closed at exit 56 (County Road 42).

Police will provide more details on the initial collision that resulted in minor injuries, at a later time.