WINDSOR, ONT. -- A potent F4 tornado devastated parts of the city of Windsor and the municipality of LaSalle – 75 years ago.

The twister killed 17 people and caused excessive damage to homes and infrastructure. Damages tallied at almost $10 million dollars ($141 million in 2020 dollars.).

It is Canada’s third deadliest tornado in recorded history.

A line of thunderstorms originated near River Rouge, Mich. – then moved east into southwestern Ontario.

Eye-witness reports say from that thunderstorm activity a tornado developed touching down in Windsor.

Local farmland, residences and power lines were wrecked by the twister’s violent winds.

The F-4 tornado travelled approximately 60 km and as wide as a football field.

Eventually the tornado moved through parts Tecumseh before fizzling out over Lake St. Clair.

Subsequent reports of extreme damage — including reports of houses being torn off of their foundations has some experts suggesting that it may have been an F-5 strength tornado.

An F-5 is the highest category rating of a tornado’s strength – which is based on the observable damage caused in the event.