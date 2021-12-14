Omicron COVID-19 variant reported in Windsor-Essex: WECHU

Windsor, Ont. -

One case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant is being reported in the region, according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit website.

Acting medical officer of health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai said Monday that it was only a matter of time before the variant would arrive in Windsor-Essex.“It’s likely by the end of the month Omicron will be the most dominant strain in the province,” said Nesathurai.

Omicron has also been detected in other health unit regions in southwestern Ontario, including Middlesex-London.

Omicron variant reported in Windsor-Essex. (Source: WECHU)

WECHU says a Variant of Concern (VOC) confirmed case is defined as a COVID-19 case where a designated VOC was detected by whole genome sequencing (WGS) of their SARS-CoV-2 positive specimen with their lineage identified.

Before the arrival of Omicron (B.1.1.529), the VOCs detected in the region were Delta (B.1.617.2), Alpha (B.1.1.7), Beta (B.1.351), Gamma (P.1) and Kappa (B.1.617.1).