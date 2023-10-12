Windsor

    • OHF not moving forward with new Hockey Canada Dressing Room Policy

    Hockey dressing room

    The Ontario Hockey Federation will not be moving forward with the new Hockey Canada Dressing Room Policy announced last week, according to a bulletin issued on Thursday.

    The OHF, along with Hockey Northwestern Ontario (HNO) and Hockey Eastern Ontario (HEO) will maintain the existing Dressing Room Policy from the 2016 Ontario Human Rights Mediation.

    “Should a future transition be made by the OHF to the Hockey Canada Policy, the requirements will be addressed between the two policies with adequate notice to be announced ensuring all changes are made with due diligence,” said the statement.

    As previously reported, the OHF is providing education sessions on gender inclusion in hockey, including a presentation on the OHF Dressing Room Policy for all MHA's over the next few weeks.

    The Hockey Canada policy came into effect on Sept. 12 with an updated “minimum attire” requirement, ensuring a base layer is worn at all times when in the dressing room.

    The OHF also issued a bulletin on Oct. 6, advising its member associations to continue to use its existing dressing room policy, updated in 2016, as it shares the same core principles with Hockey Canada’s updated code.

    On Tuesday, the Amherstburg Minor Hockey Association (AMHA) met to review the Hockey Canada policy.

    ~ With files from CTV News Windsor’s Ricardo Veneza.

