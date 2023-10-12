'We definitely put the kids first': Amherstburg Minor Hockey Association prepared to handle dressing room changes
Hockey associations across Ontario are still working to determine how best to implement a new Hockey Canada dress code aiming to make dressing rooms more inclusive spaces.
On Tuesday, the Amherstburg Minor Hockey Association (AMHA) met to review the updated policy and its president is confident the town’s Libro Centre can handle the changes.
“I feel like we’re going TO continue being inclusive, and the board, everyone was on the same page,” said Wes Ewer, president of the AMHA. “We definitely put the kids first and that’s ultimately what we need to worry about.”
The Hockey Canada policy came into effect on Sept. 12 with an updated “minimum attire” requirement, ensuring a base layer is worn at all times when in the dressing room.
According to the organization, the policy represents a “shift in philosophy from previous dressing room regulations and aims to create ‘safe, inclusive and equitable dressing room environments’ for players, coaches, staff and volunteers.”
The policy reads in part, “A participant not arriving at the rink wearing their base layer can use an appropriate private space (e.g., private restroom stalls or empty/unused dressing rooms) to change into the base layer and then enter the team dressing room with other participants.”
Hockey Canada outlines a base layer as including shorts, t-shirt, compression wear or sports bra.
The policy also provides a recommended best practice for shower use, including minimum attire when in open concept showers, including swimwear.
“The consensus on the board was, like I’ve maintained, we’re here for the kids and we want to make sure we provide an environment for everyone to feel welcome and enjoy so, that’s what we’re going to do,” said Ewer.
The policy applies to all minor hockey associations sanctioned by Hockey Canada and its members.
OHF RESPONSE
The policy created confusion among minor hockey associations and how it should be implemented in varying facilities across the province — from small rinks with limited space to larger, more modern centres.
Ewer raised questions about the policy’s application to different age groups, facility amenities and logistics of using unused dressing rooms or bathroom stalls.
The Ontario Hockey Federation (OHF) issued a bulletin on Oct. 6, advising its member associations to continue to use its existing dressing room policy, updated in 2016, as it shares the same core principles with Hockey Canada’s updated code.
“If the scenario arose where we had a player that may be part of the transgender community, then we have no choice but to ensure that everyone is welcome and invited to play,” said Ewer. “I think part of that would be to encourage the base layer level.”
Hockey Canada has provided an implementation guide as it relates to the policy.
However, a further update from the OHF in the coming weeks is expected to determine any further required steps or changes to how associations manage dressing rooms.
“A blanket rule is important and it stresses inclusivity which is super important,” said Ewer. “But, I think it definitely needs to be looked at as far as rollout on a case by case basis.”
EDUCATION SESSIONS
The OHF is hosting further education sessions as part of its efforts to improve safety and inclusivity within the sport.
There are three new ‘Education Sessions on Gender Inclusion in Hockey’ planned for minor hockey associations, which will include a presentation on the policy changes.
- Friday, Oct. 13 at 1:30 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 23 at 6:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m.
