Oh Deer! Fawn trapped in fencing rescued by officers

    Windsor police saved a fawn that was trapped in fencing in Amherstburg.

    Constables Frederick Adair and Travis Miller came to the rescue of the baby deer trapped in breakwall fencing along the Amherstburg shore.

    The officers used bolt cutters to free the distraught animal from crashing waves.

    The fawn, too young to survive on its own, was safely taken to Wings Rehab Centre, where it will be cared for and released back into the wild.

    “Kudos to our officers for their quick action and compassion,” said a social media post from police.

