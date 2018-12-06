

The Special Investigations Unit says Windsor police officers will not be charged after a man was injured during an arrest.

SIU director Tony Loparcodetermined there were no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges.

A man received a broken nose and was Tasered by police after the complainant is reported to have taken a swing at officers during a domestic call.

Officers responded to a residence after a 911 call from the stepdaughter who when her step dad is alleged to have arrived home yelling on the afternoon of Nov. 26, 2017.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.