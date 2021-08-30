WINDSOR, ONT. -- A second person has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a Fort Erie Party that resulted in the deaths of two Ontario women, Niagara Regional Police announced Monday.

Police continue to investigate the deaths of 20-year-old Juliana Pannunzio of Windsor and Christina Crooks, 18, of Toronto who were found dead after a shooting at a party at a rental home on Jan. 19, 2021.

Over the course of the investigation, police have released surveillance photos of the party in an effort to identify guests who attended as well as offered a $100,000 to anyone with information that could help solve the case.

On Thursday, police announced that with the assistance of the Toronto Police Service they had arrested 22-year-old Scarborough resident Christopher Lucas, also known as ‘El Plaga.’ He has been charged with two counts of first degree murder.

Police confirmed Monday a second arrest was made in connection with the incident.

Heidi Bahler, 29, also of Scarborough, is now facing the charges of assessor after the fact to murder and obstruct justice

“The Niagara Regional Police Service would like to thank members of the public for their continued cooperation and assistance in this matter. This investigation remains ongoing and no further information will be released at this time,” police said in a news release.

Bahler is currently being held in custody pending a court appearance Tuesday.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact homicide detectives at (905) 688-4111 ext. 1024406, CrimeStoppers at 1 (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or the dedicated Tip Line at (289) 248-1058.