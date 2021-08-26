WINDSOR, ONT. -- Niagara police have made an arrest in a double-homicide investigation involving the death of a Windsor woman who was killed at a party in Fort Erie.

Juliana Pannunzio of Windsor and Christina Crooks of Toronto were found dead after a shooting inside a short-term rental home on Niagara River Parkway last January.

Police received a 911 call regarding a disturbance at a residence in the town involving possible shots being fired on Jan. 19 at 4:17 a.m.

When officers arrived they discovered the bodies of the two victims inside the residence with obvious signs of trauma.

Police have since been investigating the shooting and pleaing to the public along with the families of the victims for information. A reward of $100,000 was also offered to anyone who could help solve the case.

Police announced Thursday that with the assistance of the Toronto Police Service an arrest had been made in the case 22-year-old Christopher Lucas, also known as “El Plaga”, of Scarborough has been charged with two counts of first degree murder.

Niagara Regional Police say the investigation remains ongoing.