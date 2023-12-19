New report shows rental rates on the rise in Windsor
Renting an apartment continues to get more expensive in Windsor, according to a new report from Rentals.ca, which tracks rental prices across the country.
The recently released report for November indicates a trend of slowed increases in Canada’s major metropolitan centres, but marks a near double-digit increase for one-bedroom apartments in the Rose City.
“It’s really a supply and demand issue,” said Giacomo Ladas, a spokesperson with Rentals.ca in an interview with CTV Windsor. “Demand has continued to stay the same and increase and supply hasn’t met that yet.”
The report shows a new one-bedroom apartment cost a tenant an average of $1,544 a month last month, representing an 8.9 per cent increase year-over-year, but remains flat from the month prior.
For a two-bedroom apartment, the average rent came in at $1,952 a month, which is a jump of 6.5 per cent from the same time last year, and an increase of 0.8 per cent from October.
Ladas said that while the increases remain significant despite their slowed-rate of growth – Windsor remains one of the most affordable places in the country to rent, coming in 28th of 35 cities tracked for rent costs.
The national average accounting for all residential housing types averaged $2,174 in November, remaining nearing the record high level of $2,178 a month recorded in October.
Year-over-year, asking rents jumped another 8.4 per cent in November, slowed from the annual growth rates of 9.9 per cent in October and 11.1 per cent in September.
“If the national average is about 8.4 per cent, Windsor falls in line with that; however, even though it’s still expensive, the average one-bedroom apartment in Windsor is about six to seven hundred dollars less than the national average,” said Ladas.
The average asking rent for one bedroom in Canada in November was $1,931 a month, which is a 13.28 per cent increase from the same time last year while two bedrooms averaged a monthly rent of $2,289 representing an increase of 10.61 per cent year-over-year.
Vancouver topped the list as the most expensive city in the country while Saskatoon rounded out the 35 cities as the cheapest in Canada to find a place to rent.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Windsor Top Stories
-
-
WATCH
WATCH Trio wanted in east Windsor pharmacy robbery
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Cracking the code: messages found in silk dress decoded by Manitoba researcher
Coded messages found in the folds of a Victorian-era dress were finally cracked by a University of Manitoba researcher almost a decade after they were discovered.
Canada plans to phase out sales of gas-powered cars, trucks by 2035
The federal government says its new EV plan lays the groundwork to reach 100 per cent zero-emissions vehicle sales by 2035. New regulations being published this week by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will effectively end the sale of new passenger vehicles powered only by gasoline or diesel.
Colorado Supreme Court, in landmark ruling, bans Trump from state's ballot under insurrection clause
A divided Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday declared former President Donald Trump ineligible for the White House under the U.S. Constitution's insurrection clause and removed him from the state's presidential primary ballot, setting up a likely showdown in the nation's highest court to decide whether the front-runner for the GOP nomination can remain in the race.
Dozens of documents naming Jeffrey Epstein’s victims and associates to be made public in 2024
A federal judge in New York has ordered the names of dozens of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged victims and associates to be made public in 2024, according to documents.
Man wanted since October arrested in Hamilton
Hamilton police arrested a man who allegedly breached the conditions of his statutory release, weeks after a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest.
A Palestinian baby girl, born 17 days ago during Gaza war, is killed with brother in Israeli strike
She was born amid war, in a hospital with no electricity in a southern Gaza city that has been bombarded daily. Her family named her al-Amira Aisha -- 'Princess Aisha.' She didn't complete her third week before she died, killed in an Israeli airstrike that crushed her family home Tuesday.
$10M PacNet settlement the largest civil forfeiture in B.C. history, Farnworth says
The B.C. government announced the largest civil forfeiture in the province's history Tuesday, but the company involved maintains it did nothing wrong, and only settled the case to spare its "innocent employees" and their families from the stress of a trial.
Food industry groups accuse Galen Weston of inaccurate claim over grocery code
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. chairman Galen Weston made an inaccurate statement about Australian grocery rules to a House of Commons committee, according to groups representing independent grocers, food suppliers and farmers.
Remote Alberta town to become first in Canada powered by geothermal energy
A remote town located in the northwest corner of Alberta could soon be the first in Canada to heat and power the community using geothermal.
Kitchener
-
Man dead, 6 in hospital after accidental carbon monoxide poisoning at Kitchener, Ont. home
Police say a 25-year-old man is dead from an accidental carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a car left running in the garage of a Kitchener, Ont. home.
-
'It stops here': Man explains how he stood up to axe-wielding stranger yelling racial slurs
The man who was approached by a stranger allegedly carrying an axe and yelling racial slurs over the weekend said he decided to stand his ground because he is tired of racism.
-
Chicopee hoping to open its ski slopes before the new year
We won’t be getting a white Christmas in southern Ontario but you wouldn’t know it at Chicopee Ski & Summer Resort in Kitchener.
London
-
Coun. Stevenson reprimanded for social media posts about homeless Londoners, vows to fight integrity investigation
There were fireworks at the final city council meeting of 2023 — but it wasn’t the year-end celebratory kind.
-
Fatal collision in southwest Middlesex
First responders were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon in southwest Middlesex.
-
'I like working with robots': Southwestern Ontario Amazon facility shipping 250,000 units per day thanks to AI technology
The Amazon Fulfillment Centre ‘YXU1’ is fully operational in Southwold Township, just south of London, Ont.
Barrie
-
Warrant issued for alleged dine-and-dashers in Barrie who left ID behind
A man and woman from Barrie face charges after an alleged dine-and-dash incident on Monday.
-
Former SickKids nurse and grieving family stay connected over 60 years
Six decades ago, a young boy passed away at SickKids in Toronto, and despite the passage of time, one nurse's profound impact on the grieving family endures, with the two parties continuing to exchange Christmas cards to this day.
-
Driver charged with being impaired after crash on Highway 400
A driver heading along Highway 400 is lucky to be alive after a collision over the weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Crown seeks banishment for man in Moose Factory assault case
Sentencing is delayed for a northern Ontario man accused in two physical altercations after an apparent plea bargain with the Crown goes sideways at a hearing Monday.
-
Paramedics in Timmins see the drug crisis from the frontlines
Tonight in our series Taking Back Timmins, we look at the vital role played by local paramedics, who rush to drug and trauma calls that have become too common in recent years.
-
Greater Sudbury approves city budget with 5.9% tax hike
Meeting on Tuesday evening, city council in Greater Sudbury approved a 5.9 per cent tax increase for the 2024-2025 budget, which will total more than $780 million.
Ottawa
-
OCDSB Trustee Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth sanctioned for code of conduct violations
Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustees have voted to declare that Trustee Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth violated the board's code of conduct and voted to impose sanctions.
-
Murder charges laid after woman's body found in Mississippi River in Pakenham, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say two people are facing charges in connection with the death of a Carleton Place woman whose body was found in the Mississippi River in the village of Pakenham.
-
McNab/Braeside, Ont. council votes to suspend mayor's pay over pattern of aggressive behaviour
Councillors in the Ottawa Valley community of McNab/Braeside, Ont. have voted to suspend township mayor Mark MacKenzie's pay for 60 days following an integrity commissioner's report into his behaviour.
Toronto
-
2 dead, 3 injured after collision involving school bus in Caledon, Ont.
Two people have died and three others have been injured following a collision in Caledon, Ont. Tuesday morning involving a school bus with a child onboard.
-
Tenants charged in 2022 Hamilton fire that left 2 adults and 2 children dead
Firefighters in Hamilton have laid charges against two tenants who survived a fire that killed four others at a townhouse nearly one year ago after an investigation found that smoke alarms in the unit had been disabled.
-
Man wanted since October arrested in Hamilton
Hamilton police arrested a man who allegedly breached the conditions of his statutory release, weeks after a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest.
Montreal
-
Quebec makes another offer to teachers as strike approaches one-month mark
The Quebec government has made another offer to the teachers' unions as the strike has nears the one-month mark.
-
Q&A: The MUHC's chief surgeon on record-level wait lists, overcrowding in Quebec ERs
CTV News Montreal anchor Maya Johnson was joined Tuesday for an interview with Dr. Liane S. Feldman, a surgeon in chief at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) to discuss the current situation in Quebec hospitals.
-
Health minister asks for Quebecers' help to relieve overloaded ERs
Health Minister Christian Dube has once again asked for the public's help in easing the strain on Quebec's emergency departments as the holiday season approaches.
Atlantic
-
Manager, community concerned over attempted arson at N.B. bar
Charles Francis, manager at the Elsipogtog Sports Bar, smelled fumes when he got to work Friday morning. Soon after, he checked surveillance footage and realized people had attempted to set the building on fire.
-
Ottawa pledges $94 million to improve P.E.I. health care
A new bilateral agreement between the federal government and Prince Edward Island aims to spend $94 million over three years to improve health care in the province.
-
N.S. government shares details of plan to replace Seal Island Bridge
The Nova Scotia government has started work on a plan to rehabilitate the Seal Island Bridge in Cape Breton.
Winnipeg
-
'Someone will die': Nurse shares concerns as HSC deals with 30-plus hour wait times
A nurse at the Health Sciences Centre is worried patients could die if something doesn't change regarding emergency room wait times.
-
17-year-old charged in stabbing death of teenage girl: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service has charged a 17-year-old male in the stabbing death of a 14-year-old girl last week.
-
Rural council looks to Manitoba court after ousting fellow councillor
A legal battle over a rural Manitoba council's decision to oust one of its members has reached Manitoba's highest trial court.
Calgary
-
'There has never been a city council this unpopular': Calgary mayor's approval rating sits at 30 per cent
As 2023 comes to a close, the latest ThinkHQ Public Affairs online poll has Calgary city council's report card sitting well below par.
-
Calgary man caught smuggling $3M in cocaine into Canada: CBSA
A Calgary man is facing charges after authorities say he tried to cross the border with 52 kilograms of cocaine hidden in his truck.
-
'It's kind of a Twilight Zone moment': Critics question Alberta's plan to reinstate fuel tax in 2024
Alberta is again feeling the pressure to extend its relief at the pumps, but the premier says the full fuel tax holiday needs to come to an end to help the budget.
Edmonton
-
Lee, Horvat lead Islanders to 3-1 win over slumping Oilers
Anders Lee and Bo Horvat scored power-play goals and the New York Islanders beat the slumping Edmonton Oilers 3-1 on Tuesday night.
-
Remote Alberta town to become first in Canada powered by geothermal energy
A remote town located in the northwest corner of Alberta could soon be the first in Canada to heat and power the community using geothermal.
-
Sex-related charges dropped against former educational assistant in Hythe, Alta.
Charges against a 21-year-old woman who worked briefly as an educational assistant in northern Alberta have been withdrawn.
Vancouver
-
Woman charged with murder after body found at Delta, B.C., property
One day after a woman's body was discovered in Delta, B.C., authorities have announced charges against another woman with a "familial relationship" to the deceased.
-
$10M PacNet settlement the largest civil forfeiture in B.C. history, Farnworth says
The B.C. government announced the largest civil forfeiture in the province's history Tuesday, but the company involved maintains it did nothing wrong, and only settled the case to spare its "innocent employees" and their families from the stress of a trial.
-
Have you had your catalytic converter stolen? You're not alone
The theft of catalytic converters in B.C. remains a multi-million-dollar problem, and some repair shops say more needs to be done to crack down on the thieves and those they sell to.