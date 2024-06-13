New Offender Management Unit arrests 24 offenders in three months

WINDSOR
    LaSalle police at Windsor police headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, April 4, 2024. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor) LaSalle police at Windsor police headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, April 4, 2024. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor)
    Windsor police are releasing results of the new Offender Management Unit.

    In its first three months of service, the team has completed over 100 compliance checks, leading to the arrest of 24 offenders.

    The unit is a partnership between Windsor Police and the LaSalle Police Service. It is responsible for monitoring high-risk individuals placed under house arrest, curfew, or electronic monitoring – and ensuring that those who breach their judicial release orders are held accountable.Windsor and LaSalle police shoulder crests in Windsor, Ont., on April 4, 2024. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor)

    The offenders arrested for breaching their conditions had originally been charged with or convicted of serious violent crimes, including murder, attempted murder, robbery, firearms offences, and sexual assault.

    The initiative is supported through a $2,276,437 grant from the Government of Ontario.

