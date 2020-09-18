WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting two new COVID-19 cases in the region.

As of Friday, Windsor-Essex has had a total of 2,615 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2450 people who have recovered.

The number of new cases has been in single digits for the last five days.

“The good news is 93 per cent of our cases have been resolved,” says medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed.

Three retirement homes are still in outbreak status. Dolce Vita in Windsor has two staff members and four residents with COVID-19, New Beginnings in Leamington has 21 residents and seven staff members who have tested positive and Rosewood Erie Glen in Leamington has one staff member with the virus.

There have been 76 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-three deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

In Chatham-Kent, there are three active cases and the region has seen a total of 366 cases.

