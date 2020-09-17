WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says 20 COVID-19 cases are linked to a new cluster in the region.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the first symptom onset date was Sept. 5.

“We have reached out to almost everyone we have identified as close contacts,” says Ahmed.

He says most of the people are in the age group of 20 to 29 years old.

The health unit says it started with a family gathering in Collingwood on Sept. 5, then they went to a family gathering in Windsor and subsequent events.Other locations included a restaurant, card game and a cottage in Tobermory.

Seventeen cases are still being followed by the health unit and three cases have been discharged.

“The majority of the residents are living in the city of Windsor,” adds Ahmed.A

Ahmed says he hopes there will be no further cases related to the cluster.

“They are all linked at this time to family and friends and limited to that setting,” says Ahmed.

This is a developing story. More coming.