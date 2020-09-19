LONDON, ONT -- The number of new cases in Windsor-Essex has jumped by eight Saturday.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says the new confirmed case count now sits at 2,623.

On Friday, there were two new cases.

Premier Doug Ford announced Saturday that new restrictions would be in place for social gatherings.

Gatherings will be capped at 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors for at least the next 28 days.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens is asking all residents to obey the restrictions.

"I am concerned that if we do not follow these guidelines, and pandemic figures continue to rise, then the Province of Ontario will be forced to roll-back further," he said.

"The past seven months have provided an incredible challenge for each of us. Businesses have faced significant challenges and households have struggled with the impacts of COVID-19. The border has been closed to most traffic and traditional social gatherings have been postponed, limited or cancelled."

Dilkens said he is confident that the community will recover "and build back stronger than before."

The local health unit says the resolved case number is at 2,452 Saturday and there have been 76 deaths.

Three retirement homes remain in an outbreak - Dolce Vita in Windsor, New Beginnings in Leamington and Rosewood Erie Glen in Leamington.