

CTV Windsor





The Windsor-Essex Economic Development Corporation has launched a new marketing campaign that promotes the region as ‘Where Canada Begins.’

WEEDC has partnered with Toronto firm Perspective Marketing to develop a 28-page tabloid titled “Your Future Starts. Where Canada Begins…Windsor-Essex, Ontario Canada.”

It was delivered as a special feature through the Globe and Mail newspaper, which claims to reach over 400,000 readers.

The article includes links to videos produced over the past year and feature local residents and their companies.

“We feel confident that our strategy to use actual testimonials from people who live and work in the region and from individuals who have moved here were the best candidates to tell the Windsor-Essex story,” says WEEDC CEO Stephen MacKenzie. “We hear and read about their rewarding careers, opportunities in the region and explain first-hand about the wonderful quality of life they enjoy here.”

MacKenzie adds the marketing campaign promotes the region throughout Ontario as well as Winnipeg and Montreal.

He notes the campaign will be shared on social media and copies of ‘Perspective Windsor-Essex’ will be sent to all Canadian Embassy Trade Offices globally in the U.S. and Europe and Asia.