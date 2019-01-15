

CTV Windsor





Windsor and Essex County are being showcased at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

The Windsor Essex Economic Development Corporation, the University of Windsor, St. Clair College and WEtech Alliance have set up a booth at the show this week.

They are selling Windsor to the media and industry representatives with the slogan “Where Canada Begins.”

"We have the strategic location of being so close to the U.S.,” says Susan Anzolin, the executive director for the Institute of Border Logistics and Security, a department of WEEDC. “That way we can really benefit by leveraging our relationship with our U.S. partners."

Those involved with the partnership say their goal is to let everyone know that Windsor-Essex is a premier location for mobility innovation.

Anzolin notes mobility pilot projects are already in the works between the two countries, involving the cities of Windsor, Detroit and Ann Arbor, Michigan.

“We’re not just about automotive manufacturing, we’re about innovation,” adds Anzolin.

The 2019 auto show in Detroit is smaller than previous versions.

Compared to 2008, there are 17 fewer automakers on the floor. BMW, Jaguar, Mercedes and Audi are among those not represented this year.

There are also a number of parts suppliers not in attendance.

The show opens to the public on Saturday.

This is the final January date for the auto show. It moves to June in 2020.