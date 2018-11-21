

CTV Windsor





The Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce has a new President and CEO.

Rakesh Naidu was given a standing ovation as he was introduced in the new role at the Chamber's 142nd annual general meeting on Wednesday.

Naidu takes over for interim president Janice Forsyth.

Naidu has spent the last ten years with the Windsor-Essex Economic Development Corporation, most recently as the chief operating officer.

Naidu tells CTV News he will use his experience to grow the chamber.

“Leveraging what I have done with the WEEDC and making use of those assets and the information that I have so that the chamber membership can benefit from that,” says Naidu.

“The widespread experience Rakesh brings in business, executive leadership and advocacy will be of great benefit to our members” adds Forsyth.

Rakesh is a Chemical Engineer with a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management.

Naidu begins his new post Dec. 12

“I look forward to advancing the strategic goals of the WERCC and to continue to create value for our chamber network, corporate members and stakeholders” adds Naidu.