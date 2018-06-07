

CTV Windsor





NDP incumbent Taras Natyshak will return as MPP of Essex.

Natyshak was re-elected Thursday night to the riding he has held on to since 2011.

He defeated PC candidate Chris Lewis by over 3,300 votes.

Natyshak narrowly beat the Progressive Conservatives by 1,300 votes in 2011, but easily won the 2014 race with 60 per cent support.

The married father of two was most recently the NDP critic for digital government, international trade, community safety and correctional services. But he has also campaigned in support of changing the funding formula to keep rural schools open.

Other candidates in the riding were Liberal candidate Kate Festeryga and Green Party candidate Nancy Pancheshan.