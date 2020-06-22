WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Leamington restauranteur received a nine-year prison term after being found guilty of manslaughter in the death of his wife.

A 23-page decision on the sentence of 54 year old Cheng Sun was handed down on Friday.

The body of his wife, 46-year-old Weqiong Du-Sun was discovered inside their restaurant, Break Time Corner, on June 29, 2017.

Sun admitted that he killed her by repeatedly striking her with a hammer, but only, he said because she was wielding a knife and threatened to kill him if he didn't let her return to China.

Sun was found not guilty of second degree murder, but guilty of manslaughter, by a jury of 13 on Oct. 29, 2019.

Superior Court Justice Paul Howard gave Sun credit of 54 months for the 36 months Sun has been in custody following the death of his wife.

Sun has to serve the remaining four and half years in jail.

As well, he is prohibited from owning a weapon, and must submit a blood sample for the police DNA databank.

The Crown was seeking a 12 year sentence.

Ilana Mizel felt the assault was gratuitous and thought the stiffer sentence was justified for actions she described in court on Feb. 3, 2020 as “extreme and unbridled violence.”

His lawyer, asked for seven years.

Frank Miller thought the sentence was appropriate because it was case of death by provocation.

However, no knife was found at the crime scene.

Miller adds his client, a Canadian citizen, hopes to one day to visit family in China.