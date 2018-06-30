

CTV Windsor





The president and CEO of the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce has resigned.

The board of directors of the chamber accepted Matt Marchand's resignation, effective Tuesday.

The board thanked Marchand for his six years of service.

He is now running for the position of mayor of Windsor

As previously announced by the board, Dr. Janice Forsyth will assume the role of acting president and CEO.

Forsyth is the past-chair of the chamber.

The board said it would not comment on personnel issues and that there will be no further comment on this matter.