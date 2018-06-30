Chamber president resigns to begin mayoral run
Matt Marchand officially enters the race for mayor in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, June 19, 2018. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, June 30, 2018 11:20AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 30, 2018 11:27AM EDT
The president and CEO of the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce has resigned.
The board of directors of the chamber accepted Matt Marchand's resignation, effective Tuesday.
The board thanked Marchand for his six years of service.
He is now running for the position of mayor of Windsor
As previously announced by the board, Dr. Janice Forsyth will assume the role of acting president and CEO.
Forsyth is the past-chair of the chamber.
The board said it would not comment on personnel issues and that there will be no further comment on this matter.