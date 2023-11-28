Municipality of Chatham-Kent to begin budget deliberations today

The Municipality of Chatham-Kent will start talking budget on Tuesday — proposing a 6.57 per cent increase for 2024.

According to a release from the municipality, administration is proposing the increase for its 2024-2027 multi-year budget along with an average four year increase of 7.8 per cent.

Deliberation meetings will be held in council chambers on the following dates:

Tuesday, Nov. 28 from 6 to 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 29 from 6 to 10 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 30 from 6 to 10 p.m.

If more time is needed, council has set aside Tuesday, Dec. 5 and Wednesday Dec. 6. All budget meetings will be held in person in the council chambers at the Civic Centre and will be livestreamed on YourTV CK’s YouTube Channel.