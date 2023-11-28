WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Municipality of Chatham-Kent to begin budget deliberations today

    Chatham-Kent Civic Centre in Chatham, Ont. on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. (Chris Campbell/CTV Windsor) Chatham-Kent Civic Centre in Chatham, Ont. on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. (Chris Campbell/CTV Windsor)

    The Municipality of Chatham-Kent will start talking budget on Tuesday — proposing a 6.57 per cent increase for 2024.

    According to a release from the municipality, administration is proposing the increase for its 2024-2027 multi-year budget along with an average four year increase of 7.8 per cent.

    Deliberation meetings will be held in council chambers on the following dates:

    • Tuesday, Nov. 28 from 6 to 10 p.m.
    • Wednesday, Nov. 29 from 6 to 10 p.m.
    • Thursday, Nov. 30 from 6 to 10 p.m.

    If more time is needed, council has set aside Tuesday, Dec. 5 and Wednesday Dec. 6. All budget meetings will be held in person in the council chambers at the Civic Centre and will be livestreamed on YourTV CK’s YouTube Channel.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Advice on dealing with 'quiet hiring' in the workplace

    In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance writer Christopher Liew tackles 'quiet hiring' -- a term referring to companies that quietly hire from their own talent pool rather than look elsewhere -- and outlines some tips for employees on how to take advantage of the practice.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News