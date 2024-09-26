WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Moving closer to new commercial development in LaSalle

    The Civic Centre in LaSalle, Ont. is seen Friday, July 30, 2021. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor) The Civic Centre in LaSalle, Ont. is seen Friday, July 30, 2021. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
    Plans for a new commercial development in LaSalle are one step closer to reality.

    Town council approved a motion last night allowing a developer to make improvements at two busy intersections.

    "At that meeting, that developer I'm sure, would like to announce some of the great plans they have for that plaza. It is a very large commercial development in the town of LaSalle. it's land that it sat vacant for many, many years. But the new development that could take place would really service all residents of the town," said Mayor Crystal Meloche.

    The developer will cover the cost of changes along Sandwich West Parkway at D'amore and Heritage Drive intersections in preparation for a proposed 160,000 square foot commercial spaces.

    In return, the town will reduce its development charges.

    Council still needs to provide final approval at a future meeting before the project gets off the ground.

