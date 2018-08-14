

A 29-year-old motorcyclist has died after a crash Central Avenue and Grand Marais Road East.

Windsor police officers were called to a serious collision involving a motorcycle in the area of Central Avenue and Grand Marais Road East on Tuesday around 4:15 a.m.

Officers arrived and learned that a single motorcycle was involved in a collision.

Police say the 29-year-old driver succumbed to his injuries as a result of the collision.

The Windsor Police Accident Reconstruction Unit attended the scene to investigate.

The intersection was closed, but reopened on Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.