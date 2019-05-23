Two-vehicle crash closes Highway 3 in Kingsville
Police say two people were taken to hospital after a crash on Highway 3 on Thursday, May 23. (Courtesy OPP)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, May 23, 2019 12:14PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 23, 2019 5:26PM EDT
Essex County OPP are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 3 in Kingsville.
It happened on Highway 3 between County Road 34 and Graham Side Road, in the Town of Kingsville around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
Police say two occupants of the vehicles were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
EMS Windsor-Essex and the Kingsville Fire Department also responded to the scene.
The highway reopened just before 5 p.m.
No word on charges.