Essex County OPP are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 3 in Kingsville.

It happened on Highway 3 between County Road 34 and Graham Side Road, in the Town of Kingsville around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say two occupants of the vehicles were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

EMS Windsor-Essex and the Kingsville Fire Department also responded to the scene.

The highway reopened just before 5 p.m.

No word on charges.