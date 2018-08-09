Motorcyclist dies after hitting pole in Lakeshore
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Lakeshore.
It happened shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday on East Ruscom River Road.
The OPP say a motorcycle left the road and struck a telephone pole.
There were no other vehicles involved.
The OPP Technical Collision Investigation Team is looking into the cause of the crash.
Police have yet to release the name of the crash victim.