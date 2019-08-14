

CTV Windsor





A Windsor businessman is stepping up to help the less fortunate.

Rick Rose of Keller Williams Realty donated $2,700 in food to the Downtown Mission on Wednesday.

"I feel very blessed to be in the position that I'm in, and it's just a little way of giving back," said Rose.

This isn't the first time Rose has given back to the Windsor community. He gave food and personal care items to Street Help before Easter.

Rose believes people shouldn't just think of the less fortunate during the holidays.

"It's like getting a haircut, you get a haircut when its necessary and you need it, it's not just at Christmas that people need things, it's all year, long so you know the summertime, the wintertime," says Rose. "I don't see it as, as a time period in the year, I see it as people need help and as much as we can we should try and give them a little bit of help."

Among the items donated on Wednesday – soup, flour, sugar, peanut butter and pancake mix.

Rose tells CTV News he plans to do three more similar donations before the year is over.