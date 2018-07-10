CTV Windsor has learned the motorcycle driver killed in Monday's collision in Amherstburg is 48 year old Alan Crawford of Leamington.

The news was confirmed by Reid Funeral Home.

The crash happened on County Road 8 at Concession 6 Road North/Broderick around 2 p.m. Monday.

Amherstburg police say the collision involved a Toyota Corolla and a 2013 Harley Davidson.

According to Crawford's obituary, he's being remembered as a person who loved spending time with his family, had a passion for riding his bike, and loved to fish.

A funeral service in celebration of Alan's life will be held at Reid Funeral Home in Leamington, on Saturday at 11am.

Amherstburg Police continue their investagtion.