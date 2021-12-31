Most-read CTV Windsor stories of 2021

Matt Gervais, a Windsor Ironman triathlete, looks out at Lake St. Clair on Aug. 16, 2021. Just days earlier, his hand was bitten by a Muskie during an open water swim. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor) Matt Gervais, a Windsor Ironman triathlete, looks out at Lake St. Clair on Aug. 16, 2021. Just days earlier, his hand was bitten by a Muskie during an open water swim. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories