More trucks on the road as CK Fire conducts Water Shuttle Practice

In case you see more fire trucks than usual in the area, note that it's due to Water Shuttle practice.

There will be more fire trucks on the road in Chatham-Kent Saturday and Sunday as CK Fire conducts their Water Shuttle Practice.

Trucks will be out on:

Saturday

19489 Erieau Rd., Sykes Aggregates Ltd.

4394 Middle Line

Sunday

11344 Country View Line

13706 Gosnell Line

The practice involves delivering water to an emergency.