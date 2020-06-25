EAST LANSING, MICH. -- More than 30 cases of the coronavirus have been linked to a popular bar near Michigan State University.

Ingham County health officials are urging people to self-quarantine if they had visited Harper's between June 12 and June 20.

Harper's Restaurant and Brew Pub has temporarily closed after reopening on June 8. The owners are installing an air filtration system and coming up with a plan to manage lines outside the bar.

Meanwhile, the state health department reported 323 new cases statewide, the highest daily figure in June. There were four deaths reported Wednesday.