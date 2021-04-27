WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 28-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing another woman who suffered serious injuries from the incident.

Chatham-Kent police say officers responded to a “disturbance” outside an apartment building on Riverview Drive in Chatham Monday afternoon.

Police learned a verbal argument between two women who are known to each other, had escalated into a physical altercation and one of the women had been stabbed.

Police say the 30-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The woman responsible had already fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police say they located the woman in Ridgetown Monday night where she was arrested. She has been charged with attempted murder and being in possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

She has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.