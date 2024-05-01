WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Ouellette Ave. lane closure on Monday

    A construction sign in the Region of Waterloo, Ont. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener) A construction sign in the Region of Waterloo, Ont. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener)
    Monday morning commuters should take note of a major lane closure happening in the city/

    From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., southbound Ouellette will have lane restrictions between Eugenie Street east and Tecumseh Road for fibre installation work on the west side of the Ouellette overpass.

    Delays are to be expected for anyone travelling in that area.

