Windsor track star, boxer walk away winners at 17th WESPY Awards
For the 17th year, the Windsor-Essex Sports Persons of the Year (WESPY) awards honoured athletes, coaches and organizers for their contribution to local sport Tuesday evening.
Held at the Caboto Club, the show saw 33 total prizes handed out with University of Windsor Lancer Mandy Brunet and top boxer Jayden Trudell walking away with female and male athletes of the year awards respectively.
“I’m so proud to be representing the Lancers in general and getting the opportunity to have my work pay off and be recognized,” Brunet said.
She also took home the Dennis Fairall Track & Field Award.
“All the hours you put in, it’s nice to have the recognition for your success,” she added.
Trudell was attending the awards for the first time as a nominee — beating out former Spitfires captain Matthew Maggio and UWindsor basketball player Thomas Kennedy for his prize.
“The come up has been really nice and it’s definitely exciting for me, my family and others to see,” he said.
Former NHLer Dale Mitchell, who has coached the Leamington Flyers since 2021, won coach of the year.
“To me, it goes back to my wife whose let me take on this hobby and the fulltime role of head coach,” Mitchell said.
“Obviously it takes a team and a support system behind you, but to be nominated is definitely an honour.”
The evening also saw a keynote speech from golf legend Jack Nicklaus, aka “The Golden Bear.”
He spoke about the importance of good sportsmanship – remembering times he was sad to fall short of a win.
“The only person I can control is me, so long as I was prepared and did my best if somebody played better than I did… Well put a smile on your face, walk up to him and make them feel like they really done something,” Nicklaus said.
“You can hit your head on the locker later if you want to, but right now make them feel like they really accomplished something and you're happy.”
“I think that's what the great thing about sports,” he said.
Freeland leaves capital gains tax change out of coming budget implementation bill, here's why
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be tabling yet another omnibus bill to pass a sweeping range of measures promised in her April 16 federal budget, though left out of the legislation will be the government's proposed capital gains tax change.
Ontario woman surprised after 20-year-old fines suddenly tank credit score
An Ontario woman says that she was shocked when provincial fines from 20 years ago suddenly tanked her credit score last week, but the situation may not be as unusual as it seems, according to at least debt expert.
Avalanche eliminate Winnipeg Jets from playoffs with 6-3 road win
Mikko Rantanen's first two goals of the playoffs propelled the Colorado Avalanche to a 6-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday that clinched their opening-round playoff series in five games.
Protesters clash at UCLA after police clear pro-Palestinian demonstrators from Columbia University
Dueling groups of protesters clashed Wednesday at the University of California, Los Angeles, grappling in fistfights and shoving, kicking and using sticks to beat one another. Hours earlier, police carrying riot shields burst into a building at Columbia University that pro-Palestinian protesters took over and broke up a demonstration that had paralyzed the school while inspiring others.
Will an 'out of sight, out of mind' cellphone policy make a difference in Ontario schools?
Ontario’s cellphone ban in schools has been met with mixed reaction, with some teachers concerned about constant policing of kids and experts applauding the change as necessary for student learning.
Poilievre kicked out of Commons after calling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 'wacko'
Testy exchanges between the prime minister and his chief opponent ended with the Opposition leader and one of his MPs being ejected from the House of Commons on Tuesday -- and the rest of Conservative caucus walking out of the chamber in protest.
National strategy must recognize caregivers as 'backbone' of society: centre
Canadians need help looking after family members who are aging, sick or have disabilities, and many caregivers are seniors who need help themselves, says a new report calling for a national strategy that recognizes the mental and financial toll of the job.
Baby, grandparents among 4 people killed in wrong-way police chase on Ontario's Hwy. 401
A police chase which started with a liquor store robbery in Bowmanville Monday night ended in tragedy some 20 minutes later when a suspect fleeing police entered Highway 401 in the wrong direction and caused a pileup which killed an infant and the child's grandparents, as well as the suspect, investigators say.
