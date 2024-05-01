Windsor track star, boxer walk away winners at 17th WESPY Awards

For the 17th year, the Windsor-Essex Sports Persons of the Year (WESPY) awards honoured athletes, coaches and organizers for their contribution to local sport Tuesday evening.

Held at the Caboto Club, the show saw 33 total prizes handed out with University of Windsor Lancer Mandy Brunet and top boxer Jayden Trudell walking away with female and male athletes of the year awards respectively.

“I’m so proud to be representing the Lancers in general and getting the opportunity to have my work pay off and be recognized,” Brunet said.

She also took home the Dennis Fairall Track & Field Award.

“All the hours you put in, it’s nice to have the recognition for your success,” she added.

Trudell was attending the awards for the first time as a nominee — beating out former Spitfires captain Matthew Maggio and UWindsor basketball player Thomas Kennedy for his prize.

“The come up has been really nice and it’s definitely exciting for me, my family and others to see,” he said.

Former NHLer Dale Mitchell, who has coached the Leamington Flyers since 2021, won coach of the year.

“To me, it goes back to my wife whose let me take on this hobby and the fulltime role of head coach,” Mitchell said.

“Obviously it takes a team and a support system behind you, but to be nominated is definitely an honour.”

The evening also saw a keynote speech from golf legend Jack Nicklaus, aka “The Golden Bear.”

He spoke about the importance of good sportsmanship – remembering times he was sad to fall short of a win.

“The only person I can control is me, so long as I was prepared and did my best if somebody played better than I did… Well put a smile on your face, walk up to him and make them feel like they really done something,” Nicklaus said.

“You can hit your head on the locker later if you want to, but right now make them feel like they really accomplished something and you're happy.”

“I think that's what the great thing about sports,” he said.