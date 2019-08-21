

Ricardo Veneza, CTV Windsor





A Windsor man has been sentenced to two years in jail for crimes including using a mini-van to break into a computer store.

Justin Loma pleaded guilty to offences tied to an incident on July 10, 2018 where a mini-van backed into a computer store in the 3100-block of Marentette Avenue – allowing the driver to take a quantity of merchandise before leaving the scene.

Loma not only confessed to the mini-van heist, but also four other break and enters. Loma also pleaded guilty to drug possession and resisting arrest in provincial court on Tuesday.

According to Loma’s attorney Ken Marley, the Windsor man has already served 18-months and has more than five months left to serve.