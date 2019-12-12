DETROIT -- Michigan officials say tests performed near where construction aggregate material spilled into the Detroit River have found the water meets all quality standards.

The Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy said Wednesday that samples were taken upstream and downstream from the Detroit Bulk Storage site, as well as in front of the property in southwest Detroit.

They say contaminant levels were not detectable or well below water quality standards.

The release of crushed limestone happened Nov. 26 when part of a seawall collapsed.

The department says The Great Lakes Water Authority and city of Wyandotte, which have drinking water intakes several miles downstream, are conducting their own water tests.