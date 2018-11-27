

CTV Windsor





Windsor’s mayor says this year’s Bright Lights Windsor will be even bigger and better than last year.

Drew Dilkens says there will be three times more illumination and four times more displays, a holiday market with artisans, food and entertainment.

The pathways lined with thousands of lights have all been paved.

The festival runs at Jackson Park from Dec. 7 – Jan. 6. Regular hours of operation are 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

There will be an opening lighting ceremony on Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m.